JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $231.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,085,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

