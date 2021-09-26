JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.99 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. JUST has a market cap of $146.99 million and approximately $132.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00105109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,130.50 or 0.99794016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.07090999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00764040 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.