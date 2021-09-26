JustInvest LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total transaction of $2,464,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,591 shares of company stock worth $66,463,635 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.