JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.