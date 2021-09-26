JustInvest LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.