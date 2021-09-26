JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 7,877 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.