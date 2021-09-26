JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,760,000 after buying an additional 151,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.