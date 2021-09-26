KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $148.21 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $91.54 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.21 or 0.00335780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

