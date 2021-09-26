Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €800.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €813.67 ($957.25).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €633.80 ($745.65) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of €710.10 and a 200-day moving average of €691.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

