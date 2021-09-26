Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.87 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

