Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $23.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 2,581,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,761. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

