Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $110.19 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

