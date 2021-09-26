Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $189.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.