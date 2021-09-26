Korea Investment CORP Sells 36,700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $203.15 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

