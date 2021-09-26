Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,600 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

