Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 5,885 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 366,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

