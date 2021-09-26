Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

