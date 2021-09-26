Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 14,241 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

