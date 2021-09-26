Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $836,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

