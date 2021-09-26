Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.