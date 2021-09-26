Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,379 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

ABR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

