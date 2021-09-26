Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

