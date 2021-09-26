Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

