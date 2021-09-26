LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $536,707.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $536,707.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00068253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00103357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.87 or 0.99774332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.71 or 0.07016016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00766854 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

