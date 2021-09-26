Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,581 shares of company stock worth $22,298,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.