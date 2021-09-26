LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.22.

Shares of LHCG opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $157.27 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

