LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.22.
Shares of LHCG opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $157.27 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.