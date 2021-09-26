LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $141,189.79 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005293 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010234 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.