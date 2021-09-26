LifePro Asset Management Sells 136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tlwm increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 40,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 644,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $174,594,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 475,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $128,907,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 43.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $267.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.