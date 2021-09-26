Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

LIN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $310.26. 926,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Linde by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 68.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $12,240,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

