Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $310.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.