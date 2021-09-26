Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

