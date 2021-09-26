LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 12th

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $10.51 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $318.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

