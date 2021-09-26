M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in M.D.C. by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 302,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,407. M.D.C. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

