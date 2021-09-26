Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 315.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.