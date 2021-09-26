Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Essent Group worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

