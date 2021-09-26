Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

