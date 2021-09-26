Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.05 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.