Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

