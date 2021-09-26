Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of GrafTech International worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.