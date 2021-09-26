Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 49,298 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.91. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

