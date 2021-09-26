MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 360,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,334. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.17 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

