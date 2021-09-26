Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 7,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,409. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

