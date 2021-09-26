Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $12,525,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of MX opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

