Marcho Partners LLP Invests $178.85 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,379,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,845,000. AppLovin accounts for approximately 12.0% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.65% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,002,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.47. 1,547,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,922. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,169 shares of company stock worth $11,117,179. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

