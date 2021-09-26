Marcho Partners LLP Sells 1,495,000 Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Marcho Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495,000 shares during the period. LDH Growth Corp I accounts for about 0.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,975. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

