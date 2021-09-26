Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

