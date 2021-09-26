Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $283.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $288.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

