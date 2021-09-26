Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading 3.7% Higher

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.51 and last traded at $160.48. Approximately 82,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,891,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

