Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

MTRN stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,270,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 5,454.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Materion by 2,171.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

