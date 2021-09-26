Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Mattel has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.